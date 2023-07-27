Authorities: Two hurt, one dead after shooting in area of South Park Mall

The gunfire happened in a parking lot outside South Park Mall just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a stolen vehicle shot the alleged suspects – killing one of them – after tracking the car to a parking lot outside South Park Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said.

The suspected thief opened fire first, SAPD Chief William McManus said, after he was ordered out of the car at gunpoint by the owner and they were waiting for police to arrive. The owner was hit before returning fire.

“Certainly a case of self-defense, is what we have,” McManus said. “We would prefer that they call the police before taking that into your own hands, but he did what he felt he needed to do.”

Another passenger who McManus said was inside the car when the owner caught up to them is in critical condition after she was also shot. Both she and the owner were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police chief said it’s unknown at this point if any charges will be filed.

Numerous officers could be seen in the parking lot on the south end of the mall after they responded just before 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

