San Antonio Zoo shows us how new front gate will look

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is getting a face lift and construction is underway.

The zoo says it will significantly improve the guest experience, infrastructure, safety, and accessibility when guests arrive at the zoo.

You will be immersed in the sights, sounds, and rich culture of the beloved city with art created by local artists.

The gate will feature a gorilla sculpture, overhead butterfly art, quick entry points, a new gift shop, and a rooftop event space.

There will also be a specific entrance for school groups, better pedestrian and traffic flow, and easier accessibility for those with disabilities are included in this project.

More construction is happening over at the lemur habitat so you can check out the lemurs closer than ever and even overhead with a uniquely designed Lemur Skywalk.

The zoo is also restoring and repurposing the historic Monkey House and surrounding grounds to serve visitors better.

"The Monkey House initially served as the zoo's commissary and was built in 1936, making it one of the oldest buildings in the zoo," said the SA Zoo. "This WPA-era building will be restored to include a plaza, café, stroller rental/sundry counter, and accessible restrooms with universal changing rooms. The beautiful architecture and masonry of this building will become a centerpiece of the new plaza."

The new entrance will open later this year, followed by the return of gorillas in the near future.

