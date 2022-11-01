'Santa's Santa Fe Christmas' coming to Railway Museum of San Angelo Dec. 10

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will all be in attendance.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, the Railway Museum of San Angelo is hosting 'Santa's Santa Fe Christmas' with photos, live music, vendors and more.

The event will start off with a live performance from local singer Rita Capuchina at 9:30 a.m. followed by the arrival of Santa (San Angelo Chamber of Commerce President Walt Koenig) and Mrs. Claus (MG Koenig) by train at 10 a.m.

From 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., there will be free photo opportunities with Santa and the Grinch as well as food and craft vendors.

Pets will have the chance to take photos with Santa from 2-4 p.m. and there will also be $5 train rides and train ornament painting throughout the entire day.

Additionally, there will be various performances by Ballet Azteca Folklorio, Lake View Chiefettes and the Fort Concho Choir.