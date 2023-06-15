SAPD: Police chase ends in rollover at Bryant and 14th

The driver of the pickup truck was wanted on warrants, the SAPD said. No injuries were reported.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed and rolled into a ditch near the intersection of West 14th Street and North Bryant Boulevard had warrants, San Angelo Police Officer J Welch said Thursday.

"What we had was an actual police chase involving a silver Dodge 2500," Welch said. "We were chasing the guy...he was wanted. He was running down eastbound on 14th and he turned the wrong way, so he went northbound in the southbound lanes."

When the pickup truck driver saw SAPD officers in his path, he tried tried to turn around, but hit the curb, which blew his tire out, Welch said.

The driver then tried to go southbound around the officers and the tire blowout caused him to lose control.

"He ended up flipping on the right side in the median. He was the only one in the vehicle," Welch said.

There were no police officers or civilians injured in the crash.

Welch said charges are pending against the driver, who officers had in custody at the scene of the crash.