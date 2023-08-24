The suspect was barricaded for about three hours inside a westside apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 28-year-old man who police say shot two San Antonio officers trying to apprehend him Thursday afternoon was taken into custody after a prolonged standoff on the west side.

Officers arrested Jesse Garcia, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants on Thursday evening, according to SAPD.

It started around 5:30 p.m., when the unidentified man shot at officers trying to arrest him near Southtown, hitting one of them. He eventually barricaded himself into an apartment unit in the area of Loop 410 and Highway 90, where dozens of law enforcement units could be seen from Chopper 5. That's where a second officer was shot multiple times, according to authorities.

At 9:10 p.m., San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Chief William McManus shared the news on social media: "Suspect is in custody!"

Suspect is in custody! — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) August 25, 2023

An SAPD spokesperson said around 10 p.m. that the suspect faces additional charges in addition to his outstanding warrants, at least one of which is for a violent crime. He was arrested without incident.

McManus around 7 p.m. categorized the officers' injuries as "serious." They were taken to local hospitals, and have not been identified.

Garcia is facing multiple charges with a total bond amount of over $3 million.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, about the incident Thursday night, calling it "a horrific incident without rhyme or reason."

On Friday morning SAPD said in a Facebook post that both officers are now in stable condition.

Yesterday, two #SAPD Officers were shot in the line of duty while attempting to apprehend a dangerous, wanted suspect.... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2023

Earlier in the day

According to McManus, police received a tip that the unidentified suspect was in the area of 100 Oriental, near Southtown. The man got into a car being driven by a second individual as officers were arriving, at which point he shot at and hit the first officer before they fled the area.

The suspects at one point stole a different vehicle and fled further west, eventually arriving at an apartment complex along the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90. There, McManus said, the suspect fired at another SAPD officer, hitting him multiple times.

The driver who picked up the suspect was taken into custody by police, officials say. The standoff at the apartment complex lasted about three hours, culminating in the arrest of the suspected gunman. Dozens of police cruisers could be seen from Chopper 5 as the standoff was underway.

The suspect, authorities said, was out on bond.

At the scene along the 100 block of Oriental, where the first officer was shot, a blue vehicle with its rear windshield shot out could be seen. It's believed that's the first car the suspects were trying to escape in.

Who are the victims?

The officers have not been identified, but McManus said they have been with SAPD for six and four years, respectively. One is a SWAT officer, the other a patrol officer.

“At the end of the day, we all want to go home," said SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso on Thursday night. "We know the risks associated with our job. Today was one of those days where two officers didn’t go home at the end of their shift... hopefully they will soon.”

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Related Articles ERCOT again asks Texans to conserve energy as power grid demand goes up

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.