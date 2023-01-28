Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Between 35 and 40 people protested Saturday afternoon at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas.

DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas Chapter) held a small protest.

Kawana Menchaca, one of the organization’s leaders, said it was a push to stand in solidarity with the Nichols family while creating a healing space for those impacted by the footage.

“Wherever there’s a cry, it should be heard,” Menchaca said.

Menchaca spoke in front of a crowd and shared that she has refrained from watching the video, adding she didn’t feel ready emotionally.

“I’m thinking about my little brothers,” Menchaca said. She told WFAA her younger brothers enjoy skating, just like Nichols did.

“It’s just too close, and after so many blows to your psyche, it gets harder to just wake up knowing that it could be you or someone you love,” Menchaca said.

An Arlington resident and poet who goes by ‘Preach' attended the protest. He told WFAA it was difficult to hear Nichols cry out for his mother during the video.

“Him calling for his mom, someone calling for protection when they know they’re about to leave… the first person that brought you into this world, you call out for them… I feel like that’s an extreme injustice,” Nichols said.

Menchaca talked about the importance of organizing as a community and becoming more civically engaged in order to achieve justice and accountability in the future.

“As long as we continue to record and not move in action and unity, we will continue to deal with situations like this,” Preach said.

A group of about eight people held a candlelight vigil Saturday night at the Dallas City Hall Plaza. A couple of people rode around in skateboard in honor of Nichols.