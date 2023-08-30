Sealcoating project to begin in Sweetwater Sept. 5

SWEETWATER, Texas — The City of Sweetwater will begin its annual seal coat project Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for street crews in the following areas:
● Mohawk from East Broadway to Bristol
● Bristol from Mohawk to Hoyt
● 3rd from E. Broadway to Bawcom
● Alley Fairway Drive from 17th to Morris
● 14th from Hailey to Woodruff
● 15th from Beall to Santa Fe
● Walnut from 12th to 15th
● 5th from Walnut to Grape
● 6th from Oak to Ash
● Hickory from West Broadway to 5th
● Cypress from 1st to 4th
● Alamo from Hubbard to Robert Lee
● Hillside Road from Alabama to Robert Lee
● Hillside Road from Lewis Front to Alabama
● Colquit from Alabama to Arizona