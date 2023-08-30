x
Local News

Sealcoating project to begin in Sweetwater Sept. 5

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when they are in the areas being seal coated.
Credit: City of Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas — The City of Sweetwater will begin its annual seal coat project Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for street crews in the following areas:

● Mohawk from East Broadway to Bristol

● Bristol from Mohawk to Hoyt

● 3rd from E. Broadway to Bawcom

● Alley Fairway Drive from 17th to Morris

● 14th from Hailey to Woodruff

● 15th from Beall to Santa Fe

● Walnut from 12th to 15th

● 5th from Walnut to Grape

● 6th from Oak to Ash

● Hickory from West Broadway to 5th

● Cypress from 1st to 4th

● Alamo from Hubbard to Robert Lee

● Hillside Road from Alabama to Robert Lee

● Hillside Road from Lewis Front to Alabama

● Colquit from Alabama to Arizona

