HPD: 17-year-old still missing after small boat capsizes in Lake Houston with 3 people onboard

Police said three people were onboard at the time when the boat started to sink before two eventually managed to get to safety.

HOUSTON — The search continues for 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva in Lake Houston after Houston police said they got a call about a possible drowning.

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the second man being found.

Crews with the Atascocita Fire Department led the initial rescue in the Atascocita Shores area around 3 a.m. Sunday after it was reported that their 12-foot Jon boat capsized with three people onboard.

According to Houston police, the men were fishing overnight underneath the McKay Bridge when their boat started taking on water and capsized. One person on the boat was able to swim to shore, but the other two did not make it. HPD later confirmed a second man was found early Sunday morning after he walked to a nearby gas station. Oliva is still missing as of Sunday afternoon.

Oliva was last seen wearing a yellow shirt. He's described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 140 pounds.

Houston police said they believe alcohol was involved in the incident. They also recovered the Jon boat used by the boaters just after sunrise Sunday as search efforts continued with HPD's Dive Team.

The Atascocita Fire Department said they turned the rescue over to Houston police and the Houston Fire Department around 5 a.m.