Search for missing kayaker continues at Hubbard Creek Reservoir

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office and other agencies resumed the search Monday.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas — A search for a missing kayaker resumed at the Hubbard Creek Reservoir Monday morning, the Stephen's County Sheriff's Office said.

The SCSO, along with several state and local agencies, are conducting a search operation for the kayaker on the reservoir.

Stephens County Emergency Management and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said they appreciate the willingness of citizens to help in the effort, but said congestion on the water may hamper search efforts. The agencies asked individuals to refrain from entering the search area while law enforcement and first responders are active.

Any request for the public’s assistance will be relayed through official law enforcement or government agencies, the SCSO said.