Drugs, guns, cash seized in multi-agency search warrant operation in Novice

NOVICE, Texas — A 29-year-old Novice man was arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency law enforcement search warrant operation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release that the Coleman Police Department, in coordination DPS Criminal Investigation Division special agents, the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Novice home.
Law enforcement officers seized approximately seven pounds of marijuana, 285 grams of THC, 412 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3,240 grams of promethazine/codeine syrup, bulk U.S. currency and three firearms.
Patrick Hyun Hollis, 29, of Novice was arrested and booked in to the Coleman County Jail. He was charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, money laundering and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Coleman County Jail records show Hollis' bonds total $120,000. Records also show Hollis was released from the jail Thursday, Sept. 21.