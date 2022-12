The first five guests Wednesday will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's second Chipotle restaurant, 5590 Sherwood Way, is set to open at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The location features a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pickup lane and dining room. The first five guests on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods.

Regular hours for the location will be from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Holiday hours are:

Christmas Eve: Open 10:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: Open 10:45 a.m. - 8 p.m.