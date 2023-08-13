Witnesses take the stand in sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar

More details were revealed about the events in 2020 from Aguilar herself, including an acknowledgement that she had time and an opportunity to confess, but didn't.

WACO, Texas — Multiple witnesses took the stand on Monday, Aug. 14 in a sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar, who pled guilty to charges in connection to the 2020 murder of Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Much was shared, including an acknowledgement that Aguilar had both time and an opportunity to confess to the events that happened on April 22, 2020, as well as statements that her and then-boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson had gotten the idea of how to dismember Guillen from the crime drama TV series "Criminal Minds."

According to information from Robinson's Army card, Robinson was inside the arms room--where he killed Guillen--for over an hour. Blood was also found, according to a forensic search.

Additionally, it was revealed that the two also visited the burial site twice: once to dismember Guillen's body and a second time to mix her remains with cement. Aguilar also said that it took about seven hours for Guillen's bones to be fully broken down among a host of other disturbing details.

Aguilar allegedly helped Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillen's body near the Leon River.

Aguilar pled guilty on Nov. 28, 2022, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation in the death of Vanessa Guillen. Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Family members of Vanessa Guillen and members of the Central Texas community took place in a March for Justice ahead of the trial, and demanded that Aguilar be given the maximum possible sentence.

"This is a painful chapter my family wants to close once and for all," said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, "and we are pushing, praying and hoping for the maximum sentence."

A press conference will reportedly be held in front of the courthouse after the hearing. According to a media release, the Guillen Family, Attorney Natalie Khawam and friends of Vanessa Guillen will give victim impact statements to the Judge during the hearing.

On early July 1, Robinson shot and killed himself as Killeen police closed in on him after he left the post.