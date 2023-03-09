'Shamrock & Roll Stroll' set for St. Patrick's Day in San Angelo

The downtown stroll will take place from 5-8 p.m. March 17.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shamrocks, leprechauns and a pot of gold are all associated with St. Patrick's Day, which happens every March 17.

This year, San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with a "Shamrock & Roll Stroll" from 5-8 p.m. with discounts at restaurants, clothing stores and more.

The stroll is organized by Downtown Strong and free trolley rides will be available on route from 5:15-7 p.m. starting at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love Street.

The full list of participants include:

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom

Cowboy Up Chocolates

Serenity's Casual Wear

The House of FiFi DuBois

Fuentes Café

Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar

Raw1899

The She Shack

Teacher Store

Grisgby's Boutique

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Blue Buffalo Art Gallery

Concho Clay Studio

San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Some of the varying deals include green enchiladas served at Fuentes Café, free Irish Cream samples at Cowboy Up Chocolates and free pottery activities at Concho Clay Studio.