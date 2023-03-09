x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Shamrock & Roll Stroll' set for St. Patrick's Day in San Angelo

The downtown stroll will take place from 5-8 p.m. March 17.
Credit: Downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shamrocks, leprechauns and a pot of gold are all associated with St. Patrick's Day, which happens every March 17. 

This year, San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with a "Shamrock & Roll Stroll" from 5-8 p.m. with discounts at restaurants, clothing stores and more. 

The stroll is organized by Downtown Strong and free trolley rides will be available on route from 5:15-7 p.m. starting at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love Street. 

The full list of participants include:

  • Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom
  • Cowboy Up Chocolates
  • Serenity's Casual Wear
  • The House of FiFi DuBois 
  • Fuentes Café
  • Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar
  • Raw1899
  • The She Shack 
  • Teacher Store
  • Grisgby's Boutique
  • San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
  • Blue Buffalo Art Gallery 
  • Concho Clay Studio 
  • San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Some of the varying deals include green enchiladas served at Fuentes Café, free Irish Cream samples at Cowboy Up Chocolates and free pottery activities at Concho Clay Studio. 

Credit: Downtown San Angelo

This is one of multiple downtown stroll events organized throughout the year, with more upcoming looking forward. 

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday night forecast March 9, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out