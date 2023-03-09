'Shamrock & Roll Stroll' set for St. Patrick's Day in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shamrocks, leprechauns and a pot of gold are all associated with St. Patrick's Day, which happens every March 17.
This year, San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with a "Shamrock & Roll Stroll" from 5-8 p.m. with discounts at restaurants, clothing stores and more.
The stroll is organized by Downtown Strong and free trolley rides will be available on route from 5:15-7 p.m. starting at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love Street.
The full list of participants include:
- Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom
- Cowboy Up Chocolates
- Serenity's Casual Wear
- The House of FiFi DuBois
- Fuentes Café
- Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar
- Raw1899
- The She Shack
- Teacher Store
- Grisgby's Boutique
- San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
- Blue Buffalo Art Gallery
- Concho Clay Studio
- San Angelo Performing Arts Center
Some of the varying deals include green enchiladas served at Fuentes Café, free Irish Cream samples at Cowboy Up Chocolates and free pottery activities at Concho Clay Studio.
This is one of multiple downtown stroll events organized throughout the year, with more upcoming looking forward.