Shannon Medical Center earns 2023 award for heart attack treatment

The American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Platform Achievement Award was given to 262 hospitals across the country.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 800,000 U.S. citizens suffer heart attacks each year.

Medical centers across the country hope to treat and care for those patients in the best way possible and Shannon Medical Center is being recognized for just that.

The hospital is one of only 262 medical centers across the country to receive the NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for following the standards of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association regulations.

"It is an honor to award Shannon Medical Center with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care," NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Subcommittee chair member and Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center cardiologist, Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, said.

Shannon was chosen for the award based on the 2021-2022 performance years.

The award itself was accepted in 2023 thanks to the center's high-end medical practices and procedures.