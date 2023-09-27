Shaq honored with special deputy badge from Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Eric Fagan said Shaq was honored with the badge for his support of law enforcement agencies across the nation.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — As if Shaquille O'Neal didn't already have a plethora of hobbies, you can now add Sheriff Shaq to the list.

On Wednesday, the 7-foot basketball legend was named an honorary special deputy with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. And before you get too excited, no Shaq can't give you a speeding ticket, but he now has a nice, fancy deputy badge that would make you think he's the real deal.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said Shaq was honored with the badge for his support of law enforcement agencies across the nation.

"He's really tall but his heart is even bigger," Fagan said. "He does a lot of things people don't know about, so it's a great honor to present him with a badge of Fort Bend County showing that he supports not only our county, not only the state of Texas, but the U.S.A."

FBCSO said over the years, Shaq has selflessly given to a number of associations to help support police officers in Texas, including those injured in the line of duty.

Shaq was very appreciative of the honor and promised Fagan he would not speed through his county.