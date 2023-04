A 26-year old Abilene man was shot and killed at approximately 3:53 a.m. April 8.

TYE, Texas — A 26-year old man was shot April 8 in Tye and later died from injuries.

According to the Tye Police Department, David Jordan was found with numerous gunshot wounds at approximately 3:53 a.m. at Jaguars Gentlemen Club, 126 South Access Road.

Officers and witnesses attempted to help Jordan at the site of the incident and he was soon taken to Hendrick's North, where he eventually died.