Sign falls onto I-35, causing major traffic accident

The accident happened at I-35 and Salado Creek around 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A sign fell onto a car on I-35 on the northeast side Wednesday morning, which caused a massive traffic backup.

The accident happened at I-35 and Salado Creek around 10 a.m.

Video from Chopper 5 shows a sign that overhead of the highway completely collapsed and one car trapped beneath it. The San Antonio Police Department said that an 18-wheeler hit the sign and damaged a large concrete barrier, causing the sign to fall.

Drivers were experiencing long delays due to this accident, though the scene is now clear. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

Related Articles At least 6 killed in wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, official says

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!