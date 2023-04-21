'#TheOwens' | Simone Biles marries NFL safety Jonathan Owens

HOUSTON — Congratulations to Houston's newest married couple!
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL safety Jonathan Owens, who played for the Texans last year, made it official on social media Saturday that the two are officially married.
The couple announced their engagement in February 2022 and had been dating since 2020.
"My person, forever," Owens wrote on his Instagram post as the couple showed off their photos that highlighted the downtown Houston skyline. "I do 🤍 officially Owens," Biles posted on her Instagram account. Biles also shared that they obtained their marriage license in Montgomery County last week.
Biles is one of the most famed Olympic competitors in American history. She's considered the greatest gymnast of all time with four Olympic gold medals as well as 25 medals from world championships.
Meanwhile, Owens is coming off a career year with the Texans after appearing in 17 games and picking up 111 tackles. The undrafted defensive back is currently a free agent.