Small Business Saturday gaining in popularity among holiday shoppers

More holiday shoppers plan to hit the stores on Small Business Saturday than they did on Black Friday.

SAN DIEGO — While Black Friday is seen as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, the day after is quickly gaining in popularity.

Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to shop at independent retailers in their own communities, set a record last year, with sales nationwide exceeding $23 billion.

A new survey found that more holiday shoppers plan to hit the stores on Small Business Saturday than they did on Black Friday. That's good news for stores like Pigment in North Park, which has been participating in Small Business Saturday for years now.

"These last few years really it feels like it has become massive, which is a lot of fun," said Regina Moomjean, merchandising director for Pigment, a fixture in North Park with a loyal local following, offering hundreds of unique brands.

"We've even got some of our own team members who sell their own earrings here, things like that," she added. "It's wide range of products that we sell."

It is that focus on local that Small Business Saturday is all about.

Starting in 2010, it encourages people to skip the major retail chains and instead, shop in their own neighborhood, patronizing smaller -- often family-owned -- businesses.

"We do prefer local businesses over big box," said North Park resident David Prill. He, along with his wife Victoria Prill and their kids Abigail and Sawyer, make a point to observe Small Business Saturday, while also shopping local year-round.

"Themore you can support your local business, I think it makes for a healthier economy," Victoria Prill told CBS 8.

In fact, economists have found that for every dollar spent at a locally-owned business, about 70 cents stays local, and is re-invested into the community.

For national retailers, only about 40 cents remains in the community where that dollar is spent.

"It's just cool to put the money back into the community," Moomjean added.

A recent survey shows 63% of small retailers expect to see higher profits this holiday season.

That's even with rising inflation putting a pinch on consumer's spending power this year, as the cost of making goods continues to climb.

"That is certainly something we've seen," Moomjean told CBS 8. "Some brands more than others, but hopefully that is something the customer can understand. We don't bump our prices up unless we absolutely have to."

Moomjean is just excited for the kick off to this 'Superbowl of Shopping' that Thanksgiving weekend has come to be.

"I's like having a party<" she added. "You're exhausted, but it's a good party!"

Local communities and stores in San Diego participating in Small Business Saturday:

