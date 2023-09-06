Snyder Fire Marshal's Office, Snyder PD investigating two suspicious fires

Officials were not able to rule out arson in either of the fires and say the two could be related.

SNYDER, Texas — Two suspicious fires where arson cannot be ruled out are being investigated by the Snyder Fire Marshal's Office and the Snyder Police Department.

The first fire happened Aug. 30 in the 1400 block of Avenue M. The second was Sept. 4 at a vacant home at 511 27th St. Snyder PD said the two fires could be related.

A Snyder PD release says officers and firefighters were dispatched to the home on 27th Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and found a single-story vacant house fully involved with flames.

That scene was cleared around 1 a.m., then the fire reignited between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., but was quickly extinguished, the SPD said.

On Sept. 5, fire investigators from the two agencies, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office, conducted a thorough scene investigation and could not rule out arson as a potential cause.

The release said the Aug. 30 fire on Avenue M was a similar type of fire, which is also under investigation and could be related to the 27th Street fire.

The agencies are asking anyone with information to contact local fire investigators. Snyder PD's Det. J. Reeves can be reached at 325-573-0261. The Snyder Fire Marshal's Office contact is Fire Marshal N. Hines, who can be reached at 325-515-4990.