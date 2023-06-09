Snyder PD asking for the public's help locating missing man

The Snyder Police Department said Ruben Ivan Madrid was last seen Friday night. Coworkers reported him missing Saturday.

SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Police Department issued an urgent request asking for the public's help in locating a missing man, Ruben Ivan Madrid.

The Snyder PD said Madrid was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. He was reported missing by coworkers on Saturday, June 10.

Madrid is described as 5'9" and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what clothing Madrid was wearing, but police said he is believed to be wearing a silver chain link bracelet and a blue/gray backpack.

He is believed to be suicidal and could be carrying a gun, according to Snyder PD.

Madrid could be walking, but may have been picked up by a vehicle. He is from Mexico and has family in the Midland/Odessa area. It's unknown if he is still in the Snyder area.

He only speaks Spanish, police said.