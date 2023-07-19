Southeast San Angelo residents advised to boil water following water main break

This information comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Various parts of Southeast San Angelo have been advised to boil water before use following a July 19 water main break.

Particular areas include Tres Rios, Belaire, Glenmore, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Christoval Road and Janie Lane to Butterfly Lane along FM 1223.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents in these areas should boil and cool water for two minutes if being used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing hands or hair and/or making ice.

This information is especially important for children, senior citizens and individuals with weakened immune systems.

As such, it is advised to share updates with those in the affected areas.

The public water system will provide updates as to when the water is safe to consume.