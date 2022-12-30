Southwest flyers still looking for luggage, refunds after week of chaos

Southwest returned to normal operations after a week of chaos, but passengers are still looking for luggage and answers about reimbursement.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of chaos, Southwest Airlines says it is back to normal operations.

Across the country, less than 50 flights were canceled on Friday. That’s a huge improvement, compared to the more than 15,000 thousand flights grounded since last week.

But the airline still faces some major hurdles, like reimbursing customers and returning lost luggage.

At Indianapolis International Airport, the Southwest ticket counter was business as usual. Travelers said they were nervous but happy to have a flight.

"I feel fine now but all week I was nervous it was going to get canceled," said Maliah Ringham.

Other passengers said they were glad they avoided the mess.

"Definitely dodged a bullet and glad to get on our way to Florida," said Vince Boothe.

At baggage claim, close to 100 suitcases were still unclaimed as of Friday afternoon. Some lucky travelers managed to find their bags after days of waiting.

"We are so happy," said Jared Jackson, who left work to pick his bag up.

One couple from Dallas waited almost a week, saying their bags arrived Christmas Eve but they didn't.

"Southwest didn't know where [our bags] were until a couple of days ago," said Nellie Montgomery. "We were flying into Indy anyway, so we rebooked a flight and they held them for us.”

For others, this travel headache is far from over.

"I had literally used all my savings. I probably spent over $1,200 just to get home originally," said Amiah Manlove, who is an Army private stationed in Hawaii.

The 20-year-old said she was excited to finally see her family in Indiana for the holidays, but on her way, she got stranded in Phoenix. At one point, she had to sleep on the airport floor.

Her dad ended up purchasing a $650 ticket with another airline to get her to Louisville.

"My dad had to pay his rent money. So, my stepmom and dad can't even pay their rent now," Manlove said.

On top of that, her luggage was lost with her military uniform and dog tags. She finally got it back on Thursday in Indianapolis.

It's precious time and money she wants back, but so far has not received a refund from Southwest.

"I've done everything in my power and I still haven't heard one word," Manlove said.

This week, Southwest has promised full refunds and reimbursements for the inconvenience.

At this link, travelers can submit claims for a full refund for your flight. Passengers can also file claims to be reimbursed for meals, hotels, and alternate transportation. There is also a page to help locate lost luggage.

Southwest admits it could take weeks to get through the backlog.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is also investigating the situation and promises to hold Southwest accountable for delivering these reimbursements and refunds.