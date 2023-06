Tickets for the event are on sale now at sanangeloarts.com.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Return to the "Roaring Twenties" for an evening with the San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council.

"A Night at the Speakeasy" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Cactus Hotel's Speakeasy Room, 36 E. Twohig Ave.

Refreshments will be served. Entertainment will be provided by the SAMFA Jazz Band, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person and available at sanangeloarts.com.