RECIPE: Spice up your holiday gathering with a healthy snack mix

This snack mix is a great option for holiday gatherings, packed with healthy nuts and seeds.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is prime time for festive gatherings with family and friends, often featuring food as the centerpiece!

Hy-Vee Corporate Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some suggestions, including a healthy snack mix.

"This recipe is packed with nuts and seeds, providing plant-based protein & monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids for heart health," Jaeger said. "Nuts and seeds also provide protein and fiber which when paired with the carbs in the recipe may help provide a more stable blood sugar level."

Spicy Ranch Snack Mix

Ingredients:

2 cups corn cereal

1 cup Hy-Vee waffle pretzels, broken

1 cup lightly salted Blue Diamond almonds

½ cup cheddar-flavored goldfish baked snack crackers

2 (2.12-oz each) pkgs cheddar cheese crisps

¼ cup Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas

¼ cup Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted

1 packet Hy-Vee ranch dressing mix

1½ tsp Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Toss together corn cereal, pretzels, almonds, goldfish crackers, cheddar cheese crisps, and pepitas on a large-rimmed baking pan. Combine melted butter, ranch dressing mix, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle over cereal mixture; toss to coat. Bake 25 – 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Get more information about this recipe and others on the Hy-Vee website.

Hy-Vee also offers virtual classes to help out in the kitchen, including a freezer meal prep workshop. Find out more information on how to register here.

