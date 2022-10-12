RECIPE: Spice up your holiday gathering with a healthy snack mix

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is prime time for festive gatherings with family and friends, often featuring food as the centerpiece!
Hy-Vee Corporate Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some suggestions, including a healthy snack mix.
"This recipe is packed with nuts and seeds, providing plant-based protein & monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids for heart health," Jaeger said. "Nuts and seeds also provide protein and fiber which when paired with the carbs in the recipe may help provide a more stable blood sugar level."
Spicy Ranch Snack Mix
Ingredients:
- 2 cups corn cereal
- 1 cup Hy-Vee waffle pretzels, broken
- 1 cup lightly salted Blue Diamond almonds
- ½ cup cheddar-flavored goldfish baked snack crackers
- 2 (2.12-oz each) pkgs cheddar cheese crisps
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted
- 1 packet Hy-Vee ranch dressing mix
- 1½ tsp Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Toss together corn cereal, pretzels, almonds, goldfish crackers, cheddar cheese crisps, and pepitas on a large-rimmed baking pan.
- Combine melted butter, ranch dressing mix, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle over cereal mixture; toss to coat.
- Bake 25 – 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
Get more information about this recipe and others on the Hy-Vee website.
Hy-Vee also offers virtual classes to help out in the kitchen, including a freezer meal prep workshop. Find out more information on how to register here.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: