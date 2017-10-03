Here are the free and new attractions at the State Fair of Texas this year

Here's a breakdown of what's new in 2023, as well as a list of all the other free staples to check out.

DALLAS — It's time for people across the state to descend on Dallas and have a grand ol' time at the State Fair of Texas!

With every new year comes new things to see and free attractions to enjoy with your family on the fair grounds. The State Fair of Texas offers more than 100 free, daily activities that are included in the price of your admission ticket.

Here's a breakdown of what's new in 2023, as well as a list of all the other free attractions to take advantage of.

What's new at the State Fair of Texas in 2023?

Soap Bubble Circus: Every day, you can head to the Oak Farms Theater, where Soap Bubble Circus performs Guinness World Record-breaking feats of bubble-ology. You’ll see a snowman dancing across a tightrope, an exploding volcano, and more at this show.

Located at the Fringe Stage.

Street Circus: A new addition to the Fringe Stage, this husband and wife-duo bring their acrobatic act to the Fair for the first time this year. Showcasing hand-to-hand acrobatics, hula hoops, handstands, contortion, comedy, and more, you won’t want to miss this show.

Located at the Fringe Stage. 12:30; 2:45; 5:00 p.m.; no shows on 10/7.

Dinosaurs at the Lagoon: The wonders of the prehistoric area make their way to Fair Park for this year’s Dinosaurs at the Lagoon. Featuring 10 life-sized dinosaurs found in Texas, a kids’ play area, and plenty of seating and dining options, the brand-new Dinosaurs at the Lagoon exhibit brings together Fair fun with bilingual educational entertainment for the whole family. Be sure to get your photo with a 57-foot-tall Alamosaurus!

Located at the Leonhardt Lagoon.

Acrobuffos: A new attraction to the Fair this year, Acrobuffos brings Water Bombs to the Fringe Stage. Grab a seat and prepare to be entertained by this interactive and epic water balloon fight. Just be sure you bring an umbrella if you don’t want to get wet!

Located on the Fringe Stage.

Sarah Twister: World-renowned street performer Sara Twister brings her contortionist and archery skills to the Fringe Stage this year. Featuring mind – and body–bending archery trick shots and plenty of comedy, this show has something for everyone in the family.

Located at the Fringe Stage.

Other free things to do at the State Fair of Texas

Starlight parade: The Kroger Starlight Parade will light up the Fair Park skyline in all-new ways at this year’s Fair. Created by Kern Studios of New Orleans, this nightly parade wanders through the fairgrounds all 24 nights of the Fair, bringing a colorful assortment of floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes, and more.

Located throughout the grounds.



State Fair of Texas rodeo: Every weekend, Friday through Sunday, witness the best of the best in the ring – whether it’s rounding up cattle as part of the State Fair of Texas Ranch Rodeo or celebrating the variety of culture in rodeo as part of the Mexican Rodeo Fiesta. New this year, the State Fair of Texas is proud to welcome the Year-End Finale of the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) to the Fair Park Coliseum this October as part of the Fair’s rodeo lineup.

Located in the Fair Park Coliseum.

Mundo Latino: Mundo Latino brings their awe-inspiring exhibit, “Día de Los Muertos,” celebrating the rich history and significance of the Day of the Dead. This experience will entertain fairgoers and explore the cultural significance of the holiday by featuring art installations and live painting.

Located in the Women's Museum, near Marine Corp Square.

Mighty Mike show: A bender of horseshoes, juggler of bowling balls and sledgehammers, and all-around charmer, Mighty Mike’s funny performance showcases strongman strength techniques dating back to the 1920s and, dare we say, questionable dance routines. Audience members will laugh the entire show but also leave motivated and inspired by the culture of the old-time strongman.

Located at Fringe Stage, next to the Cotton Bowl and Creative Arts building.

All-star stunt dog show: The All-Star Stunt Dog Show returns to Marine Corps Square for this year’s Fair. Offering the world’s first and original “stunt dog show,” audiences of all ages will be captivated by amazing canine tricks you have to see to believe! The All-Star Stunt Dog Show dogs have performed across the country, including appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Oprah Winfrey Show. All the dogs have been rescued from shelters and trained to showcase their unique talents.

Located in Marine Corp Square.

Pig races: Marine Corp Square is the new, outdoor home to the most-talked-about track in town, the Pig Races. Dressed in fetching racing silks, the wiggly piglets run the course four times a day. Don’t miss this fan favorite!

Located in Chevy Park Plaza.

Livestock birthing barn: Experience the miracle of life right before your eyes in the Livestock Birthing Barn. This unique educational experience, exhibiting the incubation and birthing process of various livestock animals. With agriculture and education as the Fair’s foundation, the new Livestock Birthing Barn highlights the agricultural importance of breeding livestock and its role in our everyday lives. Stop by the Livestock Birthing Barn, located at Nimitz and MLK, to learn more about the birthing process.

Located at Nimitz and MLK.

Oncor Petting Zoo: This year, the Oncor Petting Zoo has moved to the Pan Am Arena, which will allow fairgoers more room to mosey about and get up close and personal with a variety of farm friends, from emus and zebras to pigs and goats. While you’re there, make sure to visit the nursery where sows, ewes, nanny goats, and their young are on display. Fun for the whole family, this petting zoo allows fairgoers to interact with all their furry friends, and even get the chance to feed them!

Located inside the Pan Am Arena.

