Local News

State Fair of Texas announces winners of 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards

The awards were for most creative new food, most taste - savory, and most taste - sweet.
Credit: State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — The winners of the State Fair of Texas' 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards were announced live Sunday afternoon. 

There were three awards - Most Creative, Most Taste: Sweet and Most Taste: Savory - with five nominees in each of the sweet and savory categories. 

The winners were as follows: 

Most Creative: Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas, Cody & Lauren Hays

Hot and delicious traditional sopapillas topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla Wafers, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Credit: State Fair of Texas
Most Taste - Savory: Deep Fried Pho, Michelle Le

Bringing a southern flare to this popular traditional Vietnamese comfort food that is both rich and savory. Deep Fired Pho is handcrafted, rolled up, and deep-fried Texas style! This unique combination creates a perfect balance between flavorful and refreshing. With every bite, you get a harmonious and succulent mouthful of noodles, slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and a taste of aromatic pho broth that has been slowly simmered for hours. To tie this experience together, it is served with a side of pho broth for dipping, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce, and sriracha for a spicy, fiery kick!

Credit: State Fair of Texas
2023 Big Tex Choice Awards for "Most Taste - Savory."

Most Taste - Sweet: Biscoff® Delight, Stephen El Gidi

Immerse yourself in the realm of a classic New York-style cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate. Each bite reveals the symphony of an outer layer adorned with crushed Biscoff® cookies, offering a delightful crunch. To elevate this edible artwork, a drizzle of Lotus Biscoff® spread cascades gracefully, imparting a caramelized touch. Finally, a crowning glory is bestowed upon this culinary marvel with a perfectly placed Biscoff® cookie that entices you to embrace pure indulgence.

Credit: State Fair of Texas
To see all 10 finalists, click here.

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22.

