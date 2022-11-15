State Representative Landgraf file Texas Energy Independence Act

This house bill will look to stop the implementation of any new federal regulations on oil or gas production in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Langraf has filed a house bill attempting to prevent the implementation of any federal regulations on oil or gas production in Texas.

“The goal of HB 33 is to ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas,” Landgraf said. “The Biden Administration has Texas energy in its crosshairs, and we need to make sure that we aren’t supplying them with ammunition.”

House Bill 33 will not allow any Texas state agencies the ability to provide assistance to or contracting with any federal agencies looking to put forth any federal statue regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already existing law.

“Texas oil and gas production provides billions of dollars of tax revenue and directly or indirectly employs Texans in every corner of the state,” Landgraf continued. “We produce oil and natural gas cleaner, safer, and with more concern for human life and dignity than any other major oil producing region on earth. The Texas Energy Independence Act will help preserve the Texas economy, and, hopefully, the United States of America as a global force for good.”