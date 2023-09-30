x
U.S. Representative Steve Womack releases statement on House Passage of Continuing Resolution

The act extends funds for a total of 45 days.

ARKANSAS, USA — The House of Representatives has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024 and Other Extensions Act. 

 Congressman Steve Womack released the following statement regarding this passage. 

“Today, I voted in favor of the short-term spending fix that will fund our government for 45 days. I am glad to see small victories, but this method of governing is extremely irresponsible, especially waiting until the very day the government runs out of money. Nevertheless, I refuse to let a government shutdown be the only option. We took a step forward today in meeting the urgent needs of the American people.”

The act extends funds through Nov. 17. This includes $16 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund, Extension of Federal Aviation Administration authorities and National Flood Insurance Program extension. 

