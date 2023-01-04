Sullivan City man dies in single-vehicle crash in Crockett Co.

DPS said the crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 10, about 3 miles east of Ozona.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — A 44-year-old Sullivan City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash three miles east of Ozona Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Erasmo Garcia-Cienega, 44, was driving a minivan eastbound on I-10 when it went to the left off the roadway and into the median.

Garcia-Cienega overcorrected to the right, traveled back across the eastbound roadway, through an exit ramp, the barrow ditch and impacted a roadcut, the DPS report said.

The minivan came to an immediate upright stop facing south.