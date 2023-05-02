Sunset Jr. continues family business with new restaurant location

What started as a food truck is now a physical building serving items like the Hawaiian cheesesteak, Buffalo ranch chicken sliders and more.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A father, mother and son work together in the kitchen serving hamburgers, sandwiches, sliders and more.

Since the start of last year, the Klausner's have owned and operated Sunset Jr. food truck in San Angelo, 3301 Arden Road.

On April 11, the family opened a physical restaurant to the public with son Kurt as the owner at 502 N Van Buren Street.

"Now we've got our restaurant, we've got our home base," Kurt said. "It feels good."

Since he was a child, Kurt dreamed of being in charge of his own restaurant. Now along with his parents and five new employees, this lifelong goal has become a reality.

In January, the Klausners took over the lease at Mama Chang's restaurant from previous owner Adrian Soto and in March, the family began working on painting, plumbing, adding tables, etc.

Kurt said Soto was a big help in the process, even allowing the family to keep previous kitchen equipment.

With more space comes more opportunities to try out unique menu items including salad, fried chicken bites and homemade honey mustard.

"We're hand-breading those [fried chicken bites]," Kurt said. "We make our ranch, we make our sunset sauce, the creamy buffalo sauce and then we also make our honey mustard."

The restaurant will also soon be adding a Sunset Club sandwich to the menu topped with various meats and cheeses.

For regulars at the food truck location, popular items include the Hawaiian cheesesteak and Buffalo ranch chicken sliders which can also be ordered at the new restaurant.

"We cook the Buffalo sauce into the chicken and on the grill so you put your cheeses on that," Kurt said. "And it all just kind of cooks into the cheese and the meat."

For Kurt, working with family provides a sense of comfortability while learning how to operate a drive-thru, pick-up location, delivery options and sit-down service.

He is also appreciative for customers new and old who eat at the restaurant and share their thoughts with other community members and from here, he hopes to continue to grow.

"We're trying to get that good foundation and just build on that," Kurt said.