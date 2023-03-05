x
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hit Los Angeles ahead of the weekend. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Swift is performing six sold-out shows on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. SoFi Stadium is located at 1001 Stadium Drive in Inglewood.

On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs at each tour date, and with only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed at their show.

The Eras

Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show:

  1. Fearless
  2. Speak Now
  3. Red
  4. 1989 
  5. Reputation
  6. Lover
  7. Folklore
  8. Evermore
  9. Midnights

What surprise songs could Taylor Swift sing in Los Angeles?

Here are the songs she has yet to perform on each album.

Taylor Swift

  • The Outside
  • Stay Beautiful
  • Mary's Song (Oh My My My)
  • A Perfectly Good Heart

Fearless

  • Tell Me Why
  • The Way I Loved You
  • Change
  • Untouchable
  • Come In With The rain
  • Superstar
  • We Were Happy
  • That's When (ft. Keith Urban)
  • Don't Be
  • Bye Bye Baby

Speak Now

  • Better than Revenge
  • Innocent
  • Superman
  • Electric Touch (ft. Fall Out Boy)
  • Foolish One

Red

  • Girl At Home
  • Ronan
  • Babe
  • Forever Winter
  • Run (ft. Ed Sheeran)
  • The Very First Night

1989 

  • I Know Places
  • You Are In Love
  • New Romantics

Reputation

  • End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran and Future)
  • I Did Something Bad
  • So It Goes...
  • King of My Heart
  • Dancing With Our Hands Tied
  • Dress
  • New Year's Day

Lover

  • I Forgot That You Existed
  • Cornelia Street
  • London Boy
  • Soon You'll Get Better
  • Afterglow
  • Me! (ft. Brenden Urie)
  • It's Nice To Have a Friend

Folklore

  • exile (ft. Bon Iver)
  • epiphany
  • peace
  • hoax

Evermore

  • happiness
  • long story short
  • closure
  • it's time to go

Midnights

  • Labyrinth
  • Sweet Nothing
  • Bigger Than The Whole Sky
  • Paris
  • Glitch
  • Dear Reader
  • You're Losing Me

Other 

  • Gasoline (by HAIM)
  • Highway Don't Care (with Keith Urban and Tim McGraw)
  • Sweeter Than Fiction ("One Chance" soundtrack)
  • Beautiful Ghosts (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Christmas Tree Farm
  • Only the Young (Featured in Miss Americana)
  • Both Of Us (by B.o.B)
  • Crazier
  • Renegade (by Big Red Machine)
  • The Joker and the Queen (by Ed Sheeran)
  • Carolina (From The Motion Picture "Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Safe & Sound (ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White)
  • Eyes Open
  • The Alcott (by The National)

