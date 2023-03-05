On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs on each tour date. With only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hit Los Angeles ahead of the weekend. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Swift is performing six sold-out shows on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. SoFi Stadium is located at 1001 Stadium Drive in Inglewood.

On this tour, Swift is performing two (or more) surprise songs at each tour date, and with only a few songs left, fans are tracking which songs could be performed at their show.

The Eras

Swift will take fans on a journey through her musical periods with costume changes to match. Here are the eras represented in the show:

Fearless Speak Now Red 1989 Reputation Lover Folklore Evermore Midnights

What surprise songs could Taylor Swift sing in Los Angeles?

Here are the songs she has yet to perform on each album.

Taylor Swift

The Outside

Stay Beautiful

Mary's Song (Oh My My My)

A Perfectly Good Heart

Fearless

Tell Me Why

The Way I Loved You

Change

Untouchable

Come In With The rain

Superstar

We Were Happy

That's When (ft. Keith Urban)

Don't Be

Bye Bye Baby

Speak Now

Better than Revenge

Innocent

Superman

Electric Touch (ft. Fall Out Boy)

Foolish One

Red

Girl At Home

Ronan

Babe

Forever Winter

Run (ft. Ed Sheeran)

The Very First Night

1989

I Know Places

You Are In Love

New Romantics

Reputation

End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran and Future)

I Did Something Bad

So It Goes...

King of My Heart

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Dress

New Year's Day

Lover

I Forgot That You Existed

Cornelia Street

London Boy

Soon You'll Get Better

Afterglow

Me! (ft. Brenden Urie)

It's Nice To Have a Friend

Folklore

exile (ft. Bon Iver)

epiphany

peace

hoax

Evermore

happiness

long story short

closure

it's time to go

Midnights

Labyrinth

Sweet Nothing

Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Paris

Glitch

Dear Reader

You're Losing Me

Other

Gasoline (by HAIM)

Highway Don't Care (with Keith Urban and Tim McGraw)

Sweeter Than Fiction ("One Chance" soundtrack)

Beautiful Ghosts (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Christmas Tree Farm

Only the Young (Featured in Miss Americana)

Both Of Us (by B.o.B)

Crazier

Renegade (by Big Red Machine)

The Joker and the Queen (by Ed Sheeran)

Carolina (From The Motion Picture "Where the Crawdads Sing)

Safe & Sound (ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White)

Eyes Open

The Alcott (by The National)