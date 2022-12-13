Jose Gomez III stabbed several people, including two children and a Sam's Club employee in March 2020.

MIDLAND, Texas — The man who attacked an Asian family in a Midland Sam's Club in 2020 recently pled guilty to state charges against him.

Jose Gomez III was indicted on three federal counts of committing a hate crime in June of 2020, before pleading guilty to all three counts in February of 2022.

Gomez III was also indicted on two state counts of sssault on a public servant for attacking corrections officers just days after he was booked into the Midland County jail for the Sam’s Club attack.

Gomez III was sentenced earlier this year in Federal Court and received 25 years on the first hate crime count, 10 years on the second hate crime count, and another 10 years for the third hate crime count.

According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Gomez III pled guilty to one count of attempted capital murder of multiple people, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for one case, and two count of assaulting a public servant in another case.

Gomez III received 20 years each for the attempted capital murder and aAggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, while receiving 10 years each for the two assault on a public servant charges. There were two other attempted capital murder charges against Gomez III, but they were consumed by the first count.

Nodolf said it is unclear at the moment whether federal or state charge prison sentences will be served first. Gomez III will not be eligible for parole on his federal charges, but will be eligible for parole on the state charges.