x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sweetwater ISD says report of threat against the school was false

The SISD said it confirmed the report was false after completing an investigation with the school resource officer.
Credit: Sweetwater ISD

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Independent School District Superintendent said after completing an investigation with its school Resource officer, the district can confirm a false report was made. 

Friday morning, Dr. Deidre Parish sent a note to parents saying the district found there was not credible threat to the middle school campus. The district worked with the Sweetwater Police Department to investigate and gather more information.

"As stated previously, we will always take any threats to school safety seriously and will continue to partner with the Sweetwater Police Department to ensure students and staff are safe at all times," a release from the district said. "Parents, thank you for your patience with Sweetwater ISD and the Sweetwater Police Department. We ask that you strongly encourage your students to communicate with campus personnel immediately whenever they hear or see something of concern. Remember… If you see something, say something."

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday evening forecast May 11, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out