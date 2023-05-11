Sweetwater ISD says report of threat against the school was false

Friday morning, Dr. Deidre Parish sent a note to parents saying the district found there was not credible threat to the middle school campus. The district worked with the Sweetwater Police Department to investigate and gather more information.

"As stated previously, we will always take any threats to school safety seriously and will continue to partner with the Sweetwater Police Department to ensure students and staff are safe at all times," a release from the district said. "Parents, thank you for your patience with Sweetwater ISD and the Sweetwater Police Department. We ask that you strongly encourage your students to communicate with campus personnel immediately whenever they hear or see something of concern. Remember… If you see something, say something."