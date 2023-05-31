Sweetwater PD asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old runaway

Dezarae Jones was reported as a runaway and last seen at a Sweetwater truck stop. Police think she may be trying to get to New York, but still could be in the area.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Dezarae Jones.

Jones who was reported as a runaway, the SPD said in a release.

Authorities received information she might be trying to travel to New York, but could still be in the Sweetwater area.

Dezarae was last seen Love’s Travel Stop in Sweetwater. She is 5’4” with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants and black glasses.

Family member told police her hair is now shorter than what is seen in the photograph.