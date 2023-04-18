Sweetwater Police seize 120 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine

Two people were arrested and charged with multiple felonies. SWP said more suspects have been identified and they will pursue several felony charges.

SWEETWATER, Texas — Two people were arrested and at least 120 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized by Sweetwater Police Department officers Saturday, April 15.

SWP officer executed a search warrant at a home in the 110 block of East Third Street Saturday. During the execution, approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized, as well as evidence of the sale of narcotics.

Chad Parsons and Sharon Keller were both arrested at the home and charged with first-degree felony delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine; first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity and other felony charges.

A release from the City of Sweetwater said officers have identified additional suspects and will pursue several felony charges against them.

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, TSTC Police Department and the Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service helped in the operation. In the release, the SPD thanked residents who provided anonymous tips and information that lead to the arrests.