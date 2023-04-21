Sweetwater receives Vernon Deines Award for Comprehensive Plan

The city was honored by the Small Town and Rural Division of the American Planning Association.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The city of Sweetwater was recently recognized for a Comprehensive Plan that is currently six years in the making.

"Ignite Sweetwater" was first created by city staff members in 2017 as a way to create the best possible version of the area.

Now in 2023, the plan has been honored with the Vernon Deines Award for Comprehensive Plan or Special Project Plan Honor Award.

This award was presented by the Small Town and Rural Division of the American Planning Association while the plan itself is meant to sustain the city for approximately 20 years to come.

"We are proud of the work that so many put into our Ignite Sweetwater plan," city manager David A. Vela said. "We want to thank our city council for their support, as well as our consultants, city staff, and other key stakeholders."

Vela also thanked Sweetwater residents for their continued participation in the plan and he remains positive about the future.