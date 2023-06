Donations can be dropped off at the Senior Nutrition Activities Program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Senior Nutrition Activities Program (SNAP) in Sweetwater is hosting its annual Fan Drive.

SNAP is asking for donations of box fans, standing fans, oscillating fans, personal fans or cash donations to help keep seniors cool in the extreme heat.

Donations can be brought to SNAP, 1701 Elm St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Monetary donations can be mailed to SNAP, P.O. Box 450, Sweetwater, Texas 79556.