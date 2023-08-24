Some Sweetwater residents ordered to immediately evacuate homes because of wildfire

The order is for residents of Circle Drive and Poplar Street from 8th to 10th streets.

SWEETWATER, Texas — UPDATE (4:38 p.m. Aug. 25): At least one structure was burned in the fire. Crews are now mopping up the area.

Circle Drive has been reopened. 8th and 10th streets are still closed.

ORIGINAL STORY: An immediate evacuation order has been issued for some Sweetwater residents because of a wildfire.

The order is for residents of at Circle Drive and Poplar Street from 8th to 10th streets.

Shelter is available at the Nolan County Coliseum annex.

Please avoid the area and allow crews to work to contain this fire.

School buses that drop off students along this route are being diverted to the coliseum. Sweetwater Police and school staff are present to make sure parents and students are unified.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Sweetwater wildfire prompts calls for immediate evacuation order for some residents 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

SCHOOL BUS: If your child’s bus normally drops off along these routes will be diverted to the Coliseum. School... Posted by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service on Friday, August 25, 2023