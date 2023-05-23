Swords, shields and more: San Angelo Ironclad hosts first public event May 28

The free "Dueling Tournament" will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Concho.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wearing handmade steel armor, members of San Angelo Ironclad prepare for battle.

This group of Middle Ages-early Renaissance inspired fighters is set to host its first-ever public event from 1-5 p.m. May 28 at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S Oakes St.

"A lot of people, whenever they describe us is kind of like medieval MMA," fighter Brendalee Brown said.

Brown has been part of the San Angelo league of the ACW, or armored combat worldwide, for approximately two years now.

The West Texas organization was started roughly seven years ago and since then, members have been practicing moves, learning how to use swords, etc.

To be a part of the ACW, leagues must design combat wear accurate to the portrayed time period.

"It is pretty much a lot of history nerds getting together and looking at old pictures of armor from the 14th, 15th century and then going through and making it accurate," Brown said.

After years of undergoing training from their gold medalist instructor, the San Angelo chapter is welcoming fellow ACW members from Oklahoma, New Mexico and across Texas to join in its "Dueling Tournament" event.

May 27 will be a day of training for fighters while the 28 will include real-life physical brawls.

"We're gonna be working on technique, we're gonna be working on our foot skills and whatnot and that will be in four different categories," Brown said.

The categories include long sword, sword and shield, sword and buckler and pole arm.

This free event is child-friendly according and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas depending on the weather. Brown is also hoping to recruit new members to the team and there is no charge to participate or utilize gear.

League participants must be 18 years or older and should pay to register with the ACW, but there are no additional requirements.

With the start of a new event, Brown hopes to increase the league's presence in San Angelo and beyond.

"Now we can actually show it off to the city, let them know that we do exist, we are here," she said.