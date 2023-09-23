Tuloso-Midway raises over $9k in donations for fallen Kingsville football coach

Students from Tuloso-Midway ISD collected donations for the family of Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras Saturday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Memorial Middle School football coach Marco Contreras was honored at Saturday night's game between Kingsville and Tulosos-Midway. The beloved coach's tragic death shocked the Kingsville community on Friday night.

3NEWS spoke with Coach Contreras' brother, Larry Contreras on Saturday, where he praised the T- M community for their fundraising efforts on behalf of the Kingsville coach's family.

Contreras said about 30 family and friends came to Saturday's game to show their support. He even came from Dallas and said everyone came from all over Texas. He was overcome with emotion seeing people donating to help.

"I mean, who does this, you know? People are coming here and giving out of the kindness of their heart," said Larry Contreras. He loved the kids, he loved his coaching staff. So, it's really special for everyone to be here together."

According to T-M Superintendent Steve VanMatre, Saturday night's game raised $9,263. The money will go to Marco Contreras' family.

Kingsville King Head Coach Ruben Garcia's told his team to play in Marco's honor. He said it was important to play Saturday night and Marco wouldn't want it to be any other way.

"Anyone he encountered, you know, he brought a smile to their face. So, it's tough, but the community is, you know, banded together."

There was a moment of silence during pregame and the Brahmas added a decal on their helmets with Marco's initials and a cross. He said they appreciate the donations from the community.

"We're forever grateful for that and everything that they're offering to do and how they're helping and they've been awesome through this and, you know, we couldn't ask for more support," Garcia said.

That support was offered by Tuloso-Midway students. Julia Adams volunteered at the game to collect donations for Marco's family.

"Tonight, it's going to be less about the game and more about remembering a very honored man who cared a lot about the school and his team and about the boys," she said.

Admission to the game was free and donations were encouraged at the entrance. Shelby Brignoni said they are happy to help the family since they're going through a hard time.