Tampa mayor: Everyone 'welcomed with open arms' amid new laws condemned by LGBTQ+ community, travel advisory

Mayor Jane Castor's comments come after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of new legislation heavily criticized by the LGBTQ+ community.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor tweeted on Sunday that "anyone and everyone" is welcomed in the city despite the recently passed laws condemned by the LGBTQ+ community and a travel advisory issued by the NAACP.

In the tweet, she wrote, "As Mayor of Tampa, I can absolutely assure anyone and everyone considering a visit or move to Tampa that they will be welcomed with open arms. Diversity and inclusion are central to what makes Tampa one of America's greatest and friendliest cities. That will never change, regardless of what happens in Tallahassee."

Her comments come after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of new legislation heavily criticized by the LGBTQ+ community. Several of the bills signed prevent children from receiving gender-affirming care, force people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex and further expand restrictions surrounding classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation.

In a handout distributed during a news conference, the governor's office said the law "protects children from sexually explicit adult performances in all venues — including drag shows and strip clubs."

The law also "imposes fines and license suspension for hotels and restaurants that admit a child into an adult performance."

On Saturday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida.

According to the NAACP national headquarters, the advisory is a “direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in a tweet people are also welcome in the city despite the recent travel advisory.

"We are intentional with our work to make [St. Pete] a shining example of bridge-building, collaboration, Intentional Equity, and respect for all," he wrote in the tweet. "#WeAreStPete means EVERYONE is always welcome and will be treated with dignity and respect."

NAACP says the advisory stems from "unrelenting attacks on fundamental freedoms from the Governor and his legislative body."

The advisory reads in part:

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

DeSantis signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor's expected presidential candidacy.

The law, which DeSantis proposed earlier this year, comes as Republicans across the country target programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

The signing builds on the governor's larger push to shape Florida's education system by regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender, with DeSantis arguing that he is challenging inappropriate liberal ideology in the classroom.