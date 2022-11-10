'Taste of Le Coterie' offers turkey, brisket drive-thru dinners Nov. 13

The cost is $10 for adult plates and $5 for children.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many households are preparing with classic holiday dishes such as turkey, mashed potatoes and corn.

Often, the holiday season is a time to serve others and the Le Coterie Society of San Angelo is doing just that.

From noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2506 Johnson St., there will be turkey and brisket dinner plates available for drive-thru pickup.

Plates are $10 for adults and $5 for children and all of the proceeds will help local students.

"The mission and the goal is to help with high school senior scholarships," Le Coterie Society of San Angelo publicity chairman Tiffany Sellers said.

Last year, the organization gave away nine scholarships and they hope to continue raising money for students this year while helping with the transition from high school to college living.

"The expenses can get very, very high and so it's always good, even if it's something small, to be able to help out with the college expenses," Sellers said.

This is the 20th year of the dinner event and it was originally in-person until COVID became more prevalent. For the past few years, people have been able to pick up dinners and tickets can be purchased ahead of time or during the event.

"We actually have some caterers cooking the food," Sellers said. "So it will either be a turkey plate you will receive, with turkey and all the trimmings, or it will be a brisket plate."

Sellers hopes to continue fundraising for San Angelo.

"We think it's really important to give back to the community, especially the children," she said.