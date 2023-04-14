Taste of Sweetwater canceled because of lack of participation

SWEETWATER, Texas — The 34th annual Taste of Sweetwater to benefit the Senior Nutrition Activities Program has been canceled, according to the City of Sweetwater.
The event, scheduled for April 24, was canceled because of a "lack of restaurant participation," a release from the City said.
"SNAP understands the difficulties restaurant owners face due to inflation and lack of employees and hopes to work with area restaurants to host Taste of Sweetwater again in the future," the release said.
Tonya Challis, SNAP director, hopes to transition to a new event to raise money for SNAP clients' activities and help with the Meals on Wheels program that serves Sweetwater and Roscoe.