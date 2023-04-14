Taste of Sweetwater canceled because of lack of participation

The event was a fundraiser for the Senior Nutrition Activities Program.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The 34th annual Taste of Sweetwater to benefit the Senior Nutrition Activities Program has been canceled, according to the City of Sweetwater.

The event, scheduled for April 24, was canceled because of a "lack of restaurant participation," a release from the City said.

"SNAP understands the difficulties restaurant owners face due to inflation and lack of employees and hopes to work with area restaurants to host Taste of Sweetwater again in the future," the release said.