Taylor Co. jail employee fired after mistakenly opening wrong door, letting inmate escape

Clinton Holmes was recaptured near the TSTC campus Saturday evening and returned to the jail, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A Taylor County Jail employee has been fired after mistakenly opening the wrong door and allowing an inmate to escape detention Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Clinton Holmes left the jail through a door that was mistakenly unlocked.



Holmes, 41, was being held for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was classified as a low-risk prisoner. Shortly after escaping, a manhunt was initiated by the TCSO and local law enforcement agencies.

There was no risk to the public at any time during the incident, the release said.

Holmes was successfully recaptured near the TSTC campus at approximately 5 pm Saturday and returned to the Taylor County Adult Detention Center, where he will face additional charges for the escape.

The investigation into the events that led to Holmes leaving the facility was completed Monday morning showing an eight-year jail employee mistakenly opened the wrong door, allowing Holmes to walk out of a recreation yard. He was the only individual in the area at the time and has been since terminated.