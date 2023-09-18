Teen driver killed in Scurry Co. crash showed evidence of intoxication, DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a blood sample was seized as evidence in the crash investigation. The 16-year-old driver was a Snyder resident.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old Snyder driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on County Road 132, about .72 miles north of Snyder.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that Isaiah A. Mendoza, 16, of Snyder, was traveling west on CR 132 when he failed to correctly maneuver his car through a curve in the roadway, causing him to drive off the road toward the west.

The car traveled off an embankment and hit the US Hwy 84 bridge support, then came to rest in a drainage ditch. DPS said it was raining at the time of the crash and the road had standing water on it.

The report states "evidence of intoxication of the driver was discovered and blood sample evidence was seized for analysis."

Mendoza was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Joe Lay.