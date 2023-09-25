Sheriff: Teen boy found dead at NW Harris County apartment

The family said that it appeared that he was a heavy sleeper. However, it's still unclear what the cause of death is for the teen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old boy was found dead at a northwest Harris County apartment complex early Monday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Initially, deputies said the teen died under suspicious circumstances, but that his death was now considered "undetermined."

Investigators also said they didn't find any specks of blood on the boy as previously mentioned. They now said it appeared he was foaming from the mouth.

The sheriff said deputies received a 911 call at 2 a.m. from an apartment unit on FM 1960 near Eldridge Parkway.

The sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive lying in the family room.

The sheriff said the boy was sleeping in the fetal position on the living room floor. The family told deputies he would sleep there often.

The people living in the unit told deputies that at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the boy said he felt warm and that his stomach hurt so he was given some aspirin and then went to sleep. At around 3 p.m., some family members tried to check on the teen, but he wasn’t responding.

The family said that it appeared that he was a heavy sleeper. However, it's still unclear what the cause of death is for the teen.

According to the sheriff, there were six adults and seven kids that were in the apartment when this happened. The children range in age from an infant up to 17 years old.

"I wish they would've called much sooner or sought medical attention much sooner,” the sheriff said. “Clearly, he was unresponsive for several hours and according to the EMS on the scene, even life-saving measures weren't really reasonable at that point. It had appeared he'd been dead for several hours.

Investigators said they are now waiting on an autopsy and toxicology report from the medical examiner's office to determine the exact cause of death, until then it's unclear.