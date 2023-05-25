Teen motorcycle rider killed in collision with semi-truck

The crash happened Thursday evening on US Hwy 180 and Ammons Street in Roby, DPS said.

FISHER COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old died Thursday evening when his motorcycle crashed into a semi-truck in Fisher County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the teen was riding a motorcycle east on US 180 approaching the intersection of Ammons Street. He tried to make a right turn onto Ammons.

The semi-truck was traveling east on the highway in the area of Ammons, according to DPS. The teen was not able to control the motorcycle, crossed the center of the roadway and hit the towed trailer of the semi.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.