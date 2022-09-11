Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father

Bryce Bell was 15 when he was charged in connection with the murder of Anthony Wilson, 37, on April 11, 2019. Bell plead guilty July 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father.

Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Bryce Bell was set to stand trial in July 2022 for his involvement in the deadly shooting but plead guilty as jury selection was about to begin.

The punishment hearing began on Wednesday November 9, 2022 before Judge John Stevens presiding in the Criminal District Court

The wife of Anthony Wilson, Glenda Wilson, was the first to take the stand on Wednesday.

She was expecting a child when the murder happened.

She testified that on the evening of April 11, 2019 her husband and daughter were in the back yard and noticed that their vehicles had been rummaged through.

Glenda Wilson said her husband checked the security cameras and saw people going through the vehicles. When he noticed they were kids, he said he was going to go out and find them.

The widow says Anthony Wilson just drove off, and did not take anything with him.

Around 10:30 p.m., Glenda Wilson says she began to worry because he hadn't returned home. She called his phone repeatedly and got no answers.

Shortly after, two detectives came by and told her that her husband was found shot and killed on a roadway near the 6800 block of Madrid Drive after police had received a call about a victim of a shooting.

Wilson's truck was also stolen and found abandoned a short time later in the 400 block of Norwalk Lane.

Glenda Wilson testified that Anthony Wilson was her partner in life and the rock that she leaned on. After his death, she worried about how she could care for her kids.

Bryce Bell's mother, Debra Bell, also took the stand in the punishment hearing on Wednesday. She has three other sons.

She testified that she had trouble getting Bryce Bell to stay home while she was at work because he would leave to hang out with older kids.

She said he was good at sports and respected others.

She said looking back, there were signs that she did not recognize as he was growing up and didn't see this coming.

Bryce Bell's former youth sports coach also took the stand Wednesday.

He testified that he met Bryce Bell when he was 8 years old. He said that he never expected something like this from him.

Bryce Bell was last to take the stand on Wednesday.

He pointed out the fact that he was 15 when the murder happened and he is 18 now.

Bryce Bell testified that Anthony Wilson approached him and grabbed him by the arm. He said Anthony Wilson tried to grab the gun from him.

He says that he shot at Anthony Wilson more than once, but didn't remember how many times. His older brother, Bernard Bell, then took the gun and said not to worry about it.

"Words cannot express how sorry I am about the situation that had happened. When I woke up that morning, I never intended to hurt someone. I was just scared," Bryce Bell said at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

If Bryce Bell would have stood trial, he could have faced five to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine if he was found guilty. Due to the plea, he faced 30 years at the most.

Jamirious Jantel Gardner, James Cook and Bernard Bell were also charged in connection with Wilson's murder.

Gardner plead guilty to first-degree felony murder and six counts of burglary of a habitation on Monday, October 31, 2022.

If Gardner had gone through with a trial, he could have been sentenced to anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty of the murder charge.

Gardner could have also received anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison and another $10,000 fine if he had been found guilty of the six burglary charges.

Gardner will be sentenced to 10 years collectively for the six burglary charges. The 10-year sentence for murder will run concurrently with the 10-year sentence for the six counts of burglary of a habitation.

Investigators believe Bernard Bell was given a gun used in connection with the 2019 homicide and disposed of or hid it. He was sentenced to almost six years in February 2020.

James Cook is tentatively set for trial November 28, 2022.

