Local

Update: Texas A&M football will not choose a walk-out song

Aggies elect to not pick a new song for entrance after moving away from "Power" by Kanye West.
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork disclosed on Friday, Oct. 28 that they will not choose a different walk-out song for the football team after previously stating that they would come out to "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino. 

Bjork took to twitter Friday morning and made this statement:

On Thursday, Oct. 27 Bjork had stated that the team would use the instrumental side of "Bonfire" for their entrance as that's the song they use for their walk-out after halftime. 

These changes come after recent anti-Semitic comments made my Kanye West, moving the team to do away with his song "Power".

For a previous breakdown of the changes you can click here. 

